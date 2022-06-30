Son-of-soil to be the new guardian minister!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 30:

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led state government got collapsed after Shiv Sena witnessed a rebel in the party by Eknath Shinde, who now became the chief minister, today.

In the past 12 years, the district witnessed the imposition of the guardian minister from outstation (outside the district). The rebel MLAs from the district are likely to be inducted as ministers in the new government. Accordingly, it is hoped that the new guardian minister of the district could be one of these new ministers from the district.

It is believed that the ministerial portfolios of the rebels will remain intact. The MLAs Sandeepan Bhumre, and Abdul Sattar will remain as the ministers, and MLA Sanjay Shirsaat is likely to get a new portfolio. Besides, there are chances that any one of the MLAs from the BJP camp like Atul Save, Haribha Bagade and Prashant Bamb may be inducted as the minister. In 2019, Atul Save was the industry minister for four months.

The selection of a new guardian minister will be made by reviewing his capabilities to handle the forthcoming municipal corporation and Zilla Parishad elections, apart from the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Guardian ministers in the last decade

Earlier, the minister Balasaheb Thorat was the guardian minister of the district from 2011 to 2014. In January 2015, Ramdas Kadam was made the guardian minister, but the groupism between Kadam and Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire prompted the government to rope in Deepak Sawant as the guardian minister. After the end of his term, Eknath Shinde was made the guardian minister of the district for six months. Lastly, the industry minister Subhash Desai was the guardian minister from December 2019 till June 29, 2022. In the last 25 years, excluding Khaire, all other guardian ministers were imposed from outside. This is the reason why they lack passion for transforming the city into one of the top 10 cities in the state. In the last 12 years, four guardian ministers were from Mumbai and Thorat was from the Ahmednagar district.