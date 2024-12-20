Sonam Wangchuk :"Pollution could turn us into Environmental Refugees"

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pollution kills over a million people worldwide every year, a crisis comparable to war, said noted environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk. He warned that if action is not taken, humanity may soon face the fate of becoming environmental refugees.

Wangchuk was speaking at the 42nd-anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) Institute on Friday. The event, held at the institute’s grounds, was attended by chairman Kamalkishor Kadam, vice chairman Dr P.M. Jadhav, chancellor Ankushrao Kadam and trustees including Dr Sudhir Kadam, Dr Nitin Kadam and Dr Amardeep Kadam. Also present were MGM University vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and MGM Institute of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shashank Dalvi.

Warning on pollution and lifestyle changes

Sonam Wangchuk expressed concern that severe environmental issues might force Northern India to relocate in the future. He noted that pollution has already reduced the life expectancy of Delhi residents by ten years.

"Is it only wrong to kill with guns? Who is responsible when people die because of environmental crisis?" he asked.

He highlighted that vehicles, which emit one kilogram of carbon every four kilometers, are the modern "weapons." Wangchuk urged people to embrace a simpler lifestyle, criticizing Western development models and promoting Indian traditions of sustainability. "Owning only what is necessary, reducing vehicles, and limiting excess are part of Indian values of development," he added.

Celebrations and performances

The event concluded with a presidential address by Kamalkishor Kadam and remarks by Ankushrao Kadam. Prof. Shiv Kadam and Dr. Anupriya Maharshi conducted the program.

‘Aao Ujala Kare’ lights up the grounds

As part of the celebrations, MGM students presented vibrant cultural performances that captivated the audience. Later, attendees lit candles and illuminated the grounds while chanting "Aao Ujala Kare", creating a mesmerizing atmosphere of light and unity.