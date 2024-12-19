Sonam Wangcuk to attend MGM’s Foundation Day prog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sonam Wangchuk, the educational reformist and environmentalist will attend ‘Aao Ujala Kare,’ the 42nd Foundation Day programme of Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) to be held at MGM Stadium between 4 pm to 7 pm on December 20.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, secretary of the MGM Ankushrao Kadam said that the different programmes are being held as part of 42nd foundation day celebration.

He said that MGM instituion was established as health centre at Nila in Nanded district on December 20, 1982 to provide health services to weaker section of society.

MGM chairman Kamalkishor Kadam, vice chairman Dr P M Jadahv, trustee Dr Sudhiar Kadam, Nitin Kadam, Ujwal Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, MGM-IHS Dr Shahank Dalvi and others will grace the event. Dr P M Jadhav, VC Dr Vilas Sapkal and dean Dr Rekha Shelke were also present at the briefing.

Box

Different progs being held

The different programmes are being held as part of the Foundation Day celebration.

Programmes like Youth Festvial, Food Festival, Art Exhibtion and Eco Competition, Faculty Gathering and Music and Dance Workshop were already conducted.

--Golf Tournament to be hosted on December 21 and 22

--Run for Heritage to be organised on December 22.

Box

MGM information

--Total MGM Institutes -103

--Number of students over 35,000

--Alumni members more than 1.5 lakh

--Total teaching and non-teaching staff over 550

--Scientific papers published 670

--Books and chapters-147

--Ongoing research projects 1075

--Patents 89

--Copyrights -140

--Funded Research Projects 101

--Collaborations and MoU 155

--Consultancy Provided 49

--Conferences Organised 89