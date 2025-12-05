Sonar community demands justice to minor victim of Malegaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The protest march (Akrosh Morcha) organised by Sakal Sonar Samaj on Friday was noteworthy, as participants chanted, "We don't need ₹25,000, we don't need a government job, just give justice to the little girl and hang the accused." The march, which started after paying tribute to the minor victim at Kranti Chowk in the afternoon, culminated at the Divisional Commissioner's Office. There was significant participation by women in the march.

The four-year-old daughter of a Sonar community member from Dongrale in Malegaon tehsil was raped and then brutally murdered by crushing her with a stone. Hence the entire community united in the form of this march to protest this heinous incident. Various slogans were raised. The march proceeded via Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, and Kile Ark, finally arriving at the divisional commissioner's office, where a public meeting was held. Speeches were delivered by MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) district chief Rajendra Janjal, Vijay Wahul on behalf of the Ambedkarite movement, Ramesh Patil, Nivrutti Maharaj Gadekar, and young girls Aditi Dahale, Akanksha Kulthe, and Siddhi Divekar, among others.

The march was led by the organising committee, which included Suresh Tak, Baba Tayde, Aditya Dahiwal, Mayur Ranjangaonkar, Manohar Vikhankar, Bhaskar Tehre, Balasaheb Shahane, Bhagwan Shahane, and Umesh Kshirsagar, along with Sudhakarrao Dhanorkar, Suhasrao Barshikar, Dr. Sharadchandra Wankhede, and Sadhvi Dharmasinhani.

Everyone expressed intense outrage during the public meeting. MLA Jaiswal assured that he would strongly raise this issue in the legislative assembly. Meanwhile, Gadekar Maharaj expressed the sentiment that such monstrous criminals should be given capital punishment in the middle of the square.