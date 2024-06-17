Sowing seeds of entrepreneurship! MAGIC launches BEEJ for Startups, students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), with the aim of fostering business understanding, has announced the commencement of their Business Enterprise Educational Journey (BEEJ) programme. Designed for students eager to enter the competitive world of startups, established professionals, and entrepreneurs, this course will prepare participants with essential skills and knowledge to excel in entrepreneurial ventures through a 40-hour course, said MAGIC director Prasad Kokil.

The programme, that commenced on June 15, is supported by seasoned experts and mentors affiliated with MAGIC.

Course features

Topics covered include company registration and Startup documentation processes, Startup requirements and certifications, sales and marketing strategies, pricing and value proposition, annual business planning, business plan customization, time management, effective meeting strategies, business ethics, business life-cycle, and sustainability strategies, said Ketaki Tupe. Startups from Pune, Rahuri, Jalgaon, Muktainagar, Kolhapur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are participating in this initiative.

While inaugurating the programme, CMIA president Dushyant Patil emphasized the critical need for mentoring during the early stages of business ventures.