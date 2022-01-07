Soyegaon tehsil conduct testing of government servants visiting A'bad

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

The revenue administration has organised a testing camp of government employees proceeding to their homes in Aurangabad from Soyegaon. The testing of 47 officers and employees was held in the tehsil office on Friday. However, it has been observed that many government personnel skipped the testing. Meanwhile, those who underwent testing are curious to know the action against their colleagues, who had not done the testing, on Monday.

The rise in the number of patients has alerted the Soyegaon tehsil administration. There are two days holidays for government employees (Saturday and Sunday). The majority of them stays in Aurangabad. Hence the revenue department told them to undergo RT-PCR tests and then enter the limits of Aurangabad, but 50 per cent of the staff avoided testing. Meanwhile, the RT-PCR samples had been sent for testing to the laboratory.