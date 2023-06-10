SP warns of strict action on spreading provocative posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police SP Maneesh Kalwaniya warned that strict action will be taken against those who will spread provocative posts on social media. Incidents hampering the law and order situation are occurring at various places in the state. Some enthusiastic youths in the district are also posting objectionable messages on social media. So far, 95 cases have been registered with various police stations. Stern action will be taken on those spreading such messages and even on those who will like or comment on such posts, Kalwaniya said.

Tension prevailed at various places after the poster of Aurangzeb was highlighted at Ahmednagar, a few days back. After the incident, there has been a rise in spreading provocative messages and posts which will disrupt the communal harmony among religious and social groups. Lewd language is used about political parties and leaders on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms.

Against this backdrop, the rural police are on alert mode. The police have searched 95 such posts and registered cases so far. People should not fall prey to such rumours. Strict action will be taken by imposing serious sections on the miscreants.