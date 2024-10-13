"Speak proud, stay rooted," Rijiju said.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday highlighted the risk of losing identity when a country forgets its mother tongue, culture, and traditions. He encouraged learning foreign languages for practical use but stressed the importance of speaking in one's mother tongue for identity and pride.

The ‘Classical Language Honor Ceremony’ celebrated Marathi and Pali’s inclusion as classical languages. Held at Govindbhai Shroff Auditorium, the event featured senior writer Namdev Kamble, former union Minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Bhante Chandrabodhi, and Pali expert Dr. Ashok Sarwade. Rijiju said, "Our country was under foreign rule for 800 to 900 years. After gaining independence, it took us this long to grant classical language status to our mother tongues. This is not an easy task and should be celebrated.".He also pointed out that knowing English doesn’t make one great, and some people speak English in Parliament just for style, but this doesn’t make them famous. He urged people to change their mindset and speak in their mother tongue. Dr. Bhagwat Karad, while showing a video clip of his speech in Parliament when Marathi was granted classical language status, expressed his gratitude. Dattaji Joshi, president of the Literary Bharati Devgiri region, gave the introductory speech. However, he also expressed disappointment over the low attendance at the event, with only 84 people present.

Establish a Separate University for Pali Language

Bhante Chandrabodhi praised the government for granting classical status to Pali. He called for a separate Pali university in Maharashtra and the introduction of Pali as a subject in all colleges.