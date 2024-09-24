Speaking arrogantly does not amount to provoking suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Abhay Waghwase, while quashing a case against petitioner Ramrao Govind Dhakne, who was accused of provoking suicide, noted that "speaking rudely to the victim does not amount to instigating suicide."

The deceased's father through a complaint claimed that when Ramrao was asked about repayment of a loan, the deceased's 21-year-old son, Prashant, committed suicide due to Ramrao's rude remarks. Following this complaint, a case of instigating suicide was registered against Ramrao at the Chakur police station. The bench issued the order as mentioned above while hearing a petition filed by Ramrao requesting to quash the charges and the charge sheet.

According to the complaint filed by Nagnath Haidrabade, his son Prashant lent a loan of Rs 5.50 lakh to Ramrao Dhakne. When Prashant requested the repayment of the amount, Ramrao responded arrogantly (rudely), which allegedly caused Prashant significant stress, leading him to commit suicide on March 30, 2022. Based on this, a case of instigating suicide was filed at the Chakur police station. Ramrao filed a petition in the High Court through advocate Ajinkya Reddy to quash the FIR and charge sheet. After examining all the facts and circumstances of the case, the bench observed that Ramrao's rude remarks did not fall under the provisions of Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code related to instigating suicide, and thus gave the above order.