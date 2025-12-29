Special environment calendar 2026 released in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aiming to promote personal responsibility towards nature, the Environment Calendar 2026, themed “Environmental Care Let’s Make it Personal,” was released today. Conceptualised and designed by Ved Jahagirdar, this marks the sixth consecutive year of its publication. The calendar, fully plastic-free, features striking photographs of nature, biodiversity, heritage, and culture, with a special focus on the city. Each month includes important environmental days, pledges, and simple eco-friendly commitments for individuals. Ved Jahagirdar emphasised that lasting environmental change begins with personal habits. The calendar serves as a reminder that protecting the environment is everyone’s responsibility.