Special IG Virendra Mishra inspects rural police, reviews parade and preparedness

As part of the annual inspection programme, special inspector general of police Virendra Mishra, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar range, inspected the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural police on Thursday. A ceremonial parade was held at Gokul Stadium, police headquarters, at 7 am, led by superintendent of police Dr Vinay kumar Rathod as parade commander and additional SP Annapurna Singh as second-in-command. During the inspection, Mishra reviewed weapon handling, drill, riot control exercises and operational preparedness, and rewarded officers for outstanding performance. He also interacted with personnel, addressed their grievances, inspected police colonies, and reviewed ongoing police welfare schemes.