Special lecture on Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh’s birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Mahatma Phule Arts and Sitaramji Choudhary Commerce College will jointly organise a special lecture on ‘Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh: Work on Comprehensive Social Revolution and Constitution' at Mahatma Phule Hall, Bamu, at 11 am, on December 9 as part of 125th birth anniversary of former union Agriculture Minister and veteran social refommer Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh.

Principal Dr Dilip Hande, Mahdukarrao Rode, Dr Rajesh Mirge and others will grace the event. Dean of Humanities Dr Sanjay Salunke will preside over the function. Covener of the lecture event Dr Kailas Ambhure appealed to all to attend the programme