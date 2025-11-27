Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: The Mahatma Phule Pratisthan (MPP) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre (BARC) will jointly organise a special lecture on ‘Mahatma Phule and his Works’ at

Mahatma Phule Auditorium, at 11 am, on November 28, on Mahatma Phule's death anniversary.

Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer and poet) Shrikant Deshmukh (Nanded) will guide the participants. Dr Vijay Fulari, Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, will preside over the function.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of MPP Dr Anand Ubale and director of BARC Dr Sunil Narwade appealed to all attend the programme.