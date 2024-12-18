Special meeting to find solution over NHAI-MJP dispute on Jan 1

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have not addressed the errors in the construction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Paithan Highway and the water pipeline within a 20 km stretch. As a result, the consequences of this mistake—arising from an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore—remain unresolved. A committee chaired by the Divisional Commissioner will deliberate on January 1 to determine accountability and explore alternative routes. Currently, it appears that both NHAI and MJP are under scrutiny for these errors.

Setting all these mistakes aside, the focus should be on finding technical alternatives. The committee is currently in discussions with all relevant agencies regarding this. The options that emerge from these discussions will be presented before the court, said the sources.

Option 1:

After laying the 20 km water pipeline, NHAI carried out the road construction. The committee will deliberate on the option of shifting the road to the opposite direction of the water pipeline.

Option 2:

The committee will consider whether a two-lane road could be constructed instead of a four-lane road within the 20 km stretch. Besides, the feasibility of constructing a flyover will also be examined.

Option 3:

If land acquisition is considered for road construction within the 20 km stretch, the committee will deliberate on who will bear the associated costs during its meeting.

Relocatingthe water pipeline would be costly

“If road construction has already taken place over the 20 km stretch of the water pipeline, shifting the pipeline would not be feasible due to the high costs. Central alignment of the water pipeline could allow road construction on both sides, but this would require additional space. The option of encasing the pipeline will not be viable. It is essential to consider all these aspects during the planning stage itself," said the structural expert Dr R M Damgir.

What did PMC do?

Why did the Project Management Committee (PMC) not investigate these technical aspects related to the water pipeline project? There is a question about what PMC by charging 2-3% of the estimated project cost. It appears that PMC's work was limited only to overseeing the visits of those monitoring the water pipeline project, which indicates a serious and inexcusable lapse in their responsibilities.