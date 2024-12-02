Special prayer and Harinam kirtan held at ISKCON Madhuban

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A special prayer and Harinam Kirtan were organized at ISKCON Madhuban, Adalat Road, as part of a global initiative by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Sunday.

The event aimed to protest the violence against minorities in Bangladesh and to demand their protection. Similar prayer gatherings were held in over 150 countries on the same day, emphasizing the global concern for the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. Bangladesh has been witnessing continuous attacks on Hindus, Sanatanis and other minority communities, with reports of vandalism at places of worship. Peaceful protesters demanding constitutional rights are being detained, causing distress among ISKCON members, Sanatani society and sensitive citizens worldwide. Demonstrations and memoranda have been submitted across India, urging the government to promptly address the situation. At ISKCON Madhuban, the event was held from 6 to 7 pm, with hundreds of citizens and representatives from various organizations participating. The event was attended by office bearers Dr Ramesh Ladda, Abhishek Kadi, Rajiv Subhash Kumawat, Gopal Patel, Shivprasad Totla and others representing organizations like VHP, Maheshwari Samaj and Agarwal Samaj. The event concluded with ISKCON’s message of "Service and World Peace."