Special prog for Intel Dance Day celebration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University will host a special programme at Rukmini Auditorium of its campus, at 11 am, on April 25 as part of the International Dance Day celebration. The day falls on April 29.

Dean Parvati Dutta said that Mahagami Gurukul would present the special programme which is a brainchild of university Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam. The event will have dance performances, audio-visual presentations and interaction. Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar appealed to students, art lovers, citizens and teachers to should attend this unique event.