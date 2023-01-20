Special seminar on Sunday for class 10th students

An initiative of Lokmat Times Campus Club and Gaikwad Classes

Aurangabad: If you are studying in class 10th, a seminar has been organized on Sunday by Lokmat Times Campus Club and Gaikwad Classes especially for you. In this students will be told five formulas for success.

The seminar will start at 10.30 am at Sant Eknath Rangmandir in Osmanpura area. On this occasion director of Gaikwad Education Group Professor Ramdas Gaikwad will guide the students on 'Five Laws of Success'. The results of the recently conducted talent hunt exam in the city will be announced in this programme. Three topper students of the city will be honored with prizes and mementos by dignitaries. Also, scholarship gift vouchers will be given to 21 students who get special proficiency in the examination. A certificate will also be given to every student who has participated in the examination. The organizers have requested that all the 10th class students of the city should attend this programme. For more information one may contact mobile number 8055562121.