Special session to make Sakhis financially aware

Aurangabad:

Although women are progressing in all fields at par with men in the country, still many women are not economically empowered. They decide on financial investment only according to the advice of their father, brother or husband. However, if women get a chance, they can become the best financial investors. Hence a special programme 'Financial Fitness Boot Cap for Women' has been organized by 'Lokmat Sakhi Manch' on October 11 to create confidence.

Preeti Rathi, founder and managing director of 'Lakshmi', will guide the sakhis. She has completed her professional education at Harvard Business School. Completed post graduate course in family managed business from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research. She has completed her B.Com from the HR College of Commerce and Economics.

She has created India's first financial planning app specifically for women. Through this app, women are guided in financial investment. Women can make investment decisions themselves. She has resolved to help the women become financially capable and under this, her workshops are being held at various places in the country. 'Lokmat Sakhi Manch' has specially invited her to benefit the women of the city from her guidance. The workshop will start at 3.30 pm in the hall of Lokmat Bhawan on Jalna Road on Tuesday. It has been appealed on behalf of Sakhi Manch that all women and Sakhis should benefit from this workshop and take a step forward to become financially capable. Entry to this workshop is free for all women. For more information one can contact on 9850406017.