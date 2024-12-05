Special train departs for Chaityabhoomi with hundreds of followers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On Mahaparinirvan Day, hundreds of followers chanted "Victory to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar" and "Jai Bhim" as they boarded a special train to Chaityabhoomi. The South Central Railway launched the Adilabad to Dadar special train at 4.45 pm on Thursday. People of all ages gathered at the station, many with photos of Dr. Ambedkar. The crowd included both young people and senior citizens.

Photos

Women with photos of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar raised slogans.

A large crowd of followers gathered at the railway station.