Special train for Chapra

A special Jalna - Chapra - Jalna train will be operated from October 26. Later in November, this special train will run from Jalna to Chapra on every Wednesday and from Chapra to Jalna on Friday. After proceeding from Jalna, the train will stop at Aurangabad at 12.15 pm for five minutes. The further route will be Bhusawal, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Varanasi and will reach at Chhapra at 5.30 am.