Special webinar on PF act today

Aurangabad:

A special webinar has been organised on Wednesday to create awareness under the Provident Fund Act-1952 on behalf of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) at 3 pm. The seminar will address self-allotment of UAN by the employees of the establishment and its facility for filing complaints. Employees who are eligible, but the main employer, contractor has not provided PF, pension benefit under the Act are appealed to be present for the webinar. They should provide details of their employment for necessary action by the office. One can use the following link on the Webex website- application - Meeting number : 26431869551, meeting password : 12345 to join the meet. Regional PF commissioner Ramesh Kumar has appealed to attend the webinar.