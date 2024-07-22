Spectacular Monsoon Fest at NVS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (NVS) hosted its 15th Interschool Monsoon Festival on July 20 and 21 bringing together 17 schools from across Maharashtra. The opening ceremony was held at the School Sports Complex.

Chief guest and municipal administrator G Shrikant, NVS director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur, headmistress Sarabjeet Dasgupta and a panel of judges Dr Meena Sinha - Soft Skill Trainer, Dr Namrata Jaju – deputy director at MGM Group of Schools, Dr Samvedi Rane – faculty at NSBT, Alpa Shah - director of Nrutya Kala Academy, Shubham Jadhav - founder of Shubharambh Dance Academy, dancer Sayali Saraf, and secretary general (SG) for NVMUN Kanad Bodkhe were present.

Principal Dass said, “This festival not only celebrates talent but also fosters a spirit of healthy competition and collaboration.” G Shrikant said, “Events like these instill values that are crucial for success in both academic and professional life.”

Different competitions and winners were as follows: Dance competition: 1 - Stepping Stones International (SSI), 2 - Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) and Centre Point School, Katol Road; Quiz – 1 – NVS, 2 – SSHS, 3 - Cambridge School, 4 - Agrasen Vidya Mandir; Time Traveler competition – 1 - Universal School, 2 - Chate School, 3 - SSI.

The 8th NVMUN was organized under the guidance of Chaitali Shetty and SG Bodkhe. The two-day event witnessed enthusiastic participation of students across eight committees devising solutions to the pressing global issues. Seema Suresh, activities-in-charge and the diligent council members were applauded for their meticulous organisation.