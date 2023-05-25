Spectacular success of Vaidya Academy in 10th CBSE result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Vaidya Academy achieved great success in the CBSE 10 examination result, continuing its legacy of success.

A total of 15 students of the Academy secured more than 95 per cent marks in the examination. A total of 49 students of the academy got more than 90 per cent marks.

The names of some of the toppers are Shravani Mundada (97.6 per cent), Param Jaiswal (96.6 pc), Shashwat Udgirkar (96.2), Viren Pawar (95.8), Sharwari Pathak (95.8), Bakal Om (95.8), Aryan Thorat (95.5), Manya Gadekar (95.4), Ishwari Kolte (95.2), Bhakti Solanke (95.2), Satwik Jaiswal (95.2), Sanvi Kale (95.2), Harshal Gunwani (95), Atharva Dahiphale (95), Sharwari Kulkarni-(96.8)- Mumbai - Atomic Energy School, Khushbu Saha (94.8)-Noida-Vishwabharti School and Ishita Soni (95)- Wardha -Gandhi Public School.