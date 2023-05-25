Spectacular success of Vaidya Academy in 10th CBSE result

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 25, 2023 11:55 PM2023-05-25T23:55:02+5:302023-05-25T23:55:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Vaidya Academy achieved great success in the CBSE 10 examination result, continuing its legacy ...

Spectacular success of Vaidya Academy in 10th CBSE result | Spectacular success of Vaidya Academy in 10th CBSE result

Spectacular success of Vaidya Academy in 10th CBSE result

Google NewsNext

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Vaidya Academy achieved great success in the CBSE 10 examination result, continuing its legacy of success.

A total of 15 students of the Academy secured more than 95 per cent marks in the examination. A total of 49 students of the academy got more than 90 per cent marks.

The names of some of the toppers are Shravani Mundada (97.6 per cent), Param Jaiswal (96.6 pc), Shashwat Udgirkar (96.2), Viren Pawar (95.8), Sharwari Pathak (95.8), Bakal Om (95.8), Aryan Thorat (95.5), Manya Gadekar (95.4), Ishwari Kolte (95.2), Bhakti Solanke (95.2), Satwik Jaiswal (95.2), Sanvi Kale (95.2), Harshal Gunwani (95), Atharva Dahiphale (95), Sharwari Kulkarni-(96.8)- Mumbai - Atomic Energy School, Khushbu Saha (94.8)-Noida-Vishwabharti School and Ishita Soni (95)- Wardha -Gandhi Public School.

Open in app
Tags :Vaidya AcademyVaidya AcademyViren pawarHarshal gunwaniCbseCBSE Board Results 2020CBSE EXAMS 2020Cbse school management associationCBSE 10th 12th Board ExamsCBSE BOARD EXAMSCBSE 12th Practical Exam 2021CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021CBSE 10thBoard Exams 2021CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam DatesAcademyNoida-Vishwabharti SchoolWardha -Gandhi Public School