Speed lockers mandatory for transport carriers

Aurangabad:

To evade road accidents, the state government has made the installation of speed lockers for public transport carriers, but it has been observed that many vehicles are plying on the road without speed locking devices. It has been observed that the speed lockers are fixed till obtaining the fitness certificate from the RTO office. The Traffic Police, RTO and Highway Police jointly initiate a drive to take penal action against the speed violators, but things remain unchanged afterwards.

The Central Government made it mandatory to fix speed governors to all heavy motor vehicles, commercial vehicles and private transport carriers on October 1, 2015. The companies manufacturing vehicles are installing the speed governor in the new vehicles. However, it is mandatory for vehicles registered before October 1, 2015, to install the speed locking system.

As per the process, the RTO does not issue a fitness certificate unless the speed-locking device is not installed in it. It has been observed that people bring their vehicles with speed locks to obtain the certificate. The RTO office regularly takes action against vehicles deprived of speed lockers, it is learnt.

It has been registered that a majority of accidents take place due to the overspeeding of vehicles. If any vehicle is running at speed and anybody appears on the road, in front of it suddenly, then it is impossible to control the vehicle's speed. Hence the accident takes place.

Earlier, the state government made it mandatory to fix speed lockers and speed governors on private transport carriers. Accordingly, the State Transport buses already fixed the speed locking devices in their new buses, while the device is for name’s sake in the old buses. The speed locking device is deprived in many private transport vehicles, said the sources. The office concerned then takes action against violators if there is no speed locker or it is found tampered etc.