Speed up bridge work on Beed Bypass

Aurangabad:

Citizens of Satara, Deolai are expressing hope that if the work of flyovers on Beed Bypass road is speeded up, the road can be opened for traffic soon. The Champasashthi Yatra of Lord Khandoba Yatra has been organised on November 29. Devotees from all over Maharashtra come here for darshan. The crowd of devotees is expected to increase this year. Therefore, temple trust president Sahebrao Palaskar, vice-chairman Rajukaka Narvade and social workers Raju Rathod have demanded that the work of flyovers should be speeded up and the obstacles hindering traffic should be removed immediately.