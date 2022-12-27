Speeding car injures three in university

Aurangabad: An out of control car hit three students in front of the department of botany in the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday.

According to details, the injured have been identified as Eknath Tiramale, Karan Londhe and Sunil Bhise. These students were walking towards the hostel when they were hit by a car coming in the opposite direction. After the accident, a large crowd of students gathered at the spot. The mob also broke the rear window of the car. Begampura police station PSI Vishal Bodkhe reached the spot and sent the injured students to Government Medical College and Hospital. While the university has a speed limit of between 20 and 40 from the main entrance, the cars and bikes are driven at higher speeds. The university administration is turning a blind eye towards speeding vehicles. A case was not registered in this case till late night.