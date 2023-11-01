Speeding container knocks down pillion rider in Waluj MIDC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, the pillion rider died on the spot and the motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries after a speeding container hit the two-wheeler in Waluj MIDC area on Wednesday at 11 am. The deceased have been identified as Sukhdev Bhausaheb Gaikwad (33, Sathenagar in Waluj), while the name of the injured is Shaikh Shabbir Shaikh Kareem (32, Ajwanagar in Waluj).

It is learnt that Gaikwad works as a labourer and he arrived in the industrial sector in search of a job on Wednesday morning. After reaching the industrial estate, he asked for a lift to Shaikh Shabbir. As a humanity, Shabbir gave the lift and then the two were proceeding on the motorcycle (bearing number MH 20 AR 5199) towards the industrial estate. When they were crossing Kamgar Chowk, a speeding container bearing number MH 20 DE 4699 dashed the motorcycle. As an impact of the accident, the rider Shabbir was thrown away from the bike at a distance away, while Sukhdev got pulled under the wheel of the container. His head was pressed under the wheel and he died on the spot.

The vehicle-drivers passing by the accident spot and shopkeepers came to their help and informed the Waluj MIDC police. Acting upon the information, the second police inspector (PI) Ganesh Tathe, PSI Pundalik Dake, Sandeep Shinde and others rushed towards the spot. The body of Sukhdev was taken to the government hospital to perform the post-mortem. Meanwhile, the injured Shabbir was admitted to a private hospital at Pandharpur for treatment. The container driver has disappeared from the spot after the accident. Further investigation is on by police.