Speeding tractor turns turtle; driver dies under tyres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding tractor turned turtle at Ambelohal Shivar in the Waluj area on Thursday afternoon and the driver died after coming under the tyres. The other three workers on the tractor were fortunately saved. The deceased driver has been identified as Bharat Nathaji Dabhade (22, Ambelohal).

Police said, Bharat worked as a driver on the tractor. On Thursday, he had gone to Toki Shivar to transport sand from the Nagzari River bank. After filling the tractor with sand, they were returning to Ambelohal. However, he lost control and the speeding tractor turned turtle. Bharat came under the tyres of the tractor. However, the three workers jumped from the tractor and were saved.

On receiving the information, the police and the residents rushed to the spot and took Bharat to the government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The case was not registered with the Waluj MIDC police station till late at night.