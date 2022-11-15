Speeding truck dashes ST bus

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

As many as 44 passengers boarding the State Transport (ST) bus escaped unhurt after the vehicle in which they were travelling was dashed by a speeding truck, near Cambridge Chowk, on November 14 evening.

It so happened that the driver Shivaji Sukhdev Shinde (Savargaon Hadap in Jalna district) started his non-stop bus journey (MH 06 S 8716) from Cidco Bus Stand. Owing to the rush, Shinde stopped the bus at the Cambridge Chowk signal. Incidentally, a speeding truck (MH 20 F 5662) dashed the entrance door of the bus. The tin sheet of the bus got damaged and the total loss is reported to be Rs 10,000. Cidco MIDC police have registered an offence in this regard.