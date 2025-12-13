Speeding two-wheeler hits direction signboard;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth riding a two-wheeler at high speed from his village to his workplace was killed on the spot after his motorcycle crashed into a roadside signboard. The accident occurred around 4:30 pm on Saturday near a hotel in the toll plaza area on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon highway. The deceased has been identified as Bharat Suresh Gavande (30), a resident of Shevgapangri village, Jamner.

Bharat Gavande, who was employed in the MIDC area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, had visited his native village Shevgapangri two days earlier. While he was riding his motorcycle (MH 17 DF 3493) at high speed towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for work, he lost control of the vehicle near a hotel in the toll plaza area on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon highway. The motorcycle hit a direction signboard on the roadside and then overturned into an adjacent field.

Bharat Gavande died on the spot in the accident. On receiving information, Ajanta police immediately reached the scene and shifted the body to the rural hospital at Ajanta. An accidental death case has been registered at the Ajanta Police Station.