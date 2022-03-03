SPI results today

Aurangabad, March 3:

The result of Services Preparatory Institute (SPI), Aurangabad entrance exam for admissions in SPI will be announced on March 4. The entrance examination was held in eight centres in the state including Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Nagpur and Latur. The result of the written test will be available on the website of the institute. The interviews of the students clearing the examination will be held at Pune and Aurangabad in April, informed director Colonel Amit R Dalvi (Retd).