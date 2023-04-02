Spontaneous blood donation by devotees on Sunday

-Occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti, 262 donate blood, 400 undergo health checkup

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Responding to the call of the Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti, the community members gave a massive response to the blood donation camp and health and eye check-up camps organized at four places in the city on Sunday.

Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav will be celebrated on April 4. On this occasion, various religious and cultural programmes, spiritual competitions, food donation, fodder donation at cow shelters were conducted on behalf of Mahila Mahotsav samiti from last March 25. A blood donation camp was conducted on Sunday, with 262 blood donors fulfilled their social responsibility by donating blood at four places including Shri Mallinath Digambar Jain Temple in Deshmukhnagar, Chandraprabhu Jain Temple in Vishnunagar, Cidco N-3, Keshar Bagh Mangal Karyalay and Arihantnagar Tyagi Bhavan. The highest collection of 170 units was in Deshmukhnagar. The number of women in blood donation was also appreciable. Health check-up and eye check-up camp also got good responses.

Inspection of 400 people in health check-up camp

A health checkup camp was conducted at Mahavir Bhavan on Sunday. Eye check-up, sugar, BP examination were done by experts. ECG examination was also done if required. The camp started at 9 am and inspection continued till 3 pm. In this, 400 people underwent various tests. Many people were found to have increased glasses numbers. Some were also found to have cataracts in both eyes. Camp was conducted on behalf of Lions Club Chikalthana and Smita Bomble.