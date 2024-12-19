Sports bike thieves steal 8 mobiles, arrested in hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a daring mobile snatching spree, two thieves on a sports bike swiped eight phones in just 90 minutes, covering a staggering seven kilometers across the city.

The Jawaharnagar Police arrested the thieves, Raju Patekar (22, Milindnagar) and Ravi Kaliyaana (23, Chhota Murlidharnagar), and recovered all eight stolen mobiles. In recent months, incidents of mobile snatching have seen a sharp increase in the city. Manish Magare was talking on his phone while walking in Shivshankar Colony on Monday at 9.30 pm when two speeding bikers snatched his phone. As he went to the police station to lodge a complaint, two other victims, Ramnath Dahatonde and Vinod Dandge, arrived to report similar thefts. All three victims gave the same description of the thieves' vehicle. The police immediately launched a search and arrested the thieves within hours. They recovered the eight stolen mobiles. The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Navneet Kunwat and ACP Dr Ranjit Patil, led by PI Ashok Sharmale, PSI Maroti Khillare, Gajendra Shingane, Shon Pawar, Vinod Bankar including constables.

Thieves snatched mobiles at high speed

Raju and Ravi targeted pedestrians on foot between Chikalthana and Ropalekar Hospital, stealing mobiles from eight people. Despite having no prior criminal records, police suspect they have a history of stealing.

Minister’s associate leads to quick Police action

One of the complainants was a close associate of a minister. After receiving the complaint, the police acted quickly, tracking the thieves using the complainant’s mobile location.

