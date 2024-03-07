Sports Day at Royal Kids Nursery
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 7, 2024 08:00 PM2024-03-07T20:00:03+5:302024-03-07T20:00:03+5:30
Royal Kids Nursery organised the Annual Sports festival for students, recently. Many races such as sack race, relay, building block and cap were organised. Parents also enjoyed playing with their children. Students were awarded with medals. Parent winners were awarded with trophies. Principal Pradnya Deshmukh appreciated the students and encouraged them to play outdoor games.