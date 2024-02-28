Sports equipment market booms, creates 1000 jobs

Boost to local economy: Demand for exemptions or reduced GST on sports equipment

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city has emerged as a significant player in the sports equipment market. This sector, with an estimated annual turnover of Rs 35-40 crore, not only caters to the burgeoning interest in sports among students but also serves as a vital source of employment for the local community.

A recent shift in parental perception, acknowledging the potential for lucrative sports careers, coincides with an increase in high-profile events organized like cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, basketball, swimming, boxing, wrestling, cycling, tennis, and skating by government and corporate entities has fostered a surge in sports participation, leading to a corresponding rise in demand for sports equipment and driving market growth.

Additionally, the increasing popularity of state-of-the-art gymnasiums for maintaining physical fitness has further contributed to the thriving market.

Employment to 1000 individuals

The city boasted only a handful of sports equipment stores. However, the landscape has transformed with the rising number of players, leading to the emergence of approximately 30 sports equipment outlets in the city suburbs alone. This expansion has not only created direct employment opportunities for around a thousand individuals but has also stimulated ancillary industries, providing indirect employment avenues.

Local stores continue to thrive

Supply chains extending to production hubs like Meerut, Mumbai, and Bangalore ensure a steady flow of high-quality materials. Despite the rising trend of online purchases, local brick-and-mortar stores continue to thrive, underscoring the enduring preference for personalized service and product reliability, said Chandrakant Kadolkar, sports equipment dealer.

T-shirt sublimation work

The presence of manufacturing facilities in the Waluj and other industrial estates, catering to the production of basketball and volleyball poles. Additionally, local artisans contribute to the industry by crafting iron materials for gymnasiums and producing sought-after carrom boards. T-shirt sublimation work is also done on a large scale. About 200 people are employed from around 15 centres in the district.

Want GST discount on sports equipment

5 to 18 percent GST is levied on sports equipment. GST is levied at 18 percent on gym equipment, 12 percent on sports shoes and 5 percent on sports wear. Apart from this, some other items are taxed more or less. There is a demand to give full GST exemption to give scope to sports skills, said Anand Shelke, sports equipment dealer.

Total number of shops in the city : 30

Material sales annual turnover 40 crores

Employment in material sales : 1000

GST on sports equipment: 5 to 18 percent

T-shirt sublimation centers: 15