Sports teachers' team get 2 patents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of sports teachers from two different universities received two patents from the Government of India and the United Kingdom (UK) for his two different research and innovations.

Patents are mainly seen in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and medicine, but for the first time in Marathwada, patents are through the team.

Dr Sandeep Jagannath Jagtap, the inchrage director of the Sports Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and D. Shrinivas Motiyele, Assistant Professor in the Sports Department of MGM University led the team.

The research on ‘Autonomous Line Marking Robot for Precision Sports Field Marking’ was a collaborative effort involving Dr Sandeep Jagtap, Dr Motiyele, Dr Limbaji Paratale, and Dr Meena Pawar. The design patent for this research has been successfully registered with the Patent Office, Government of India.

Also, the design for the ‘AI-Based Device to Monitor Players Behavior in Football Ground and Generate,’ developed to monitor player behaviour on the football field, has been successfully registered as a design patent with the UK Government’s ‘Intellectual Property Office.

For this research, Dr Motiyele, Dr Sandeep Jagtap, Dr Mahesh Rajenimbalkar, Dr Manik Rathod, Dr Balasaheb Sarpate, Dr Asma Parveen Syed and Dr Ajay Bhade worked together.

Dr Jagtap has written seven books on sports and physical education. Dr Motiyele is the author of two published books, ‘Application of Yoga’ and ‘Fitness Management’, and has presented his research at various international conferences and workshops.

They received guidance and support from Dr Dinesh Wanjare, Dr Shashikant Singh, Dr Selvaraj, and other faculty members in this research.