Sr citizen attempts to kill neighbour over trivial issues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 72-year-old man attacked his neighbour with an axe near Zilla Parishad School at Ghanegaon in Waluj Mahanagar on Sunday afternoon over a trivial issue.

The neighbour Raghunath Damodar Dhiwar (52, Ghanegaon) was seriously injured in the incident. Police have detained the accused identified as Sudhakar Laxman Jadhav. According to details Jadhav and Dhiwar are neighbours. Dhiwar was cutting branches of the tree in his yard of the house. A dispute erupted between them. Jadhav attacked in the head, chest and legs of Dhiwar with an axe, injuring him seriously.

Try to attack persons making video of incident

When Jadhav saw that a video of the incident was being made by some persons, he attacked them. The villagers said that the accused also injured those who were trying to interfere at that time. The cause of the dispute was that the bath water of Jadhav’s house was entering the yard of Dhiwar. Jadhav injured Dhiwar by attacking him with an axe.

Accused reaches police station

Immediately after the incident, Jadhav reached the police station and shouted 'I have killed a man with an axe, arrest me'. PSI Praveen Patharkar took him to the village instantly. The police officer saw that Dhivar was seen lying in a pool of blood at the spot. The police admitted him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) He is being treated in the intensive care unit and his condition is critical. The process of registering a case was going on until late at night.