Sr citizen killed near Rauza Baugh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 73-year-old man Saleh Chaus Ali Chaus who sustained serious injuries in an accident near Rauza Baugh died on Wednesday early morning.

According to PSI of City Chowk Police Station Ajit Dagadkhair, Saleh Chaus used to live at Saeeda Colony on Jatwada along with two children. He was going on foot through a footpath near Rauza Baugh Eidgah, at 11.30 pm, on April 23.

When got down from the footpath, a speeding vehicle hit him. The vehicle disappeared from the spot immediately after the incident.

Residents living in nearby areas rushed Saleh to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He sustained serious injuries on his head and chest and died while undergoing treatment at 6 am today. A case was registered against the vehicle driver. PSI Dagadkhair said that a probe is underway in the case.