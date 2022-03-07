SSC candidates apply for exams until penultimate day

Aurangabad, March 7:

The SSC candidates can apply online for the March-April 2022 examinations session until the penultimate day within the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The State Board will conduct theory examinations between March 15 and April 4 while SSC students are taking practical examinations from February 15 to March 14.

The State Government asked the MSBSHSE not to charge a late fee for the examinations registration because of Covid situation.

Also, the aspirants can fill up the application form up to 11 am, on March 14, the penultimate day of the examination. The registration section on the portal will be closed after this. State secretary Dr Ashok Bhosale urged parents, students and teachers, to take note of it.

Box

A total of 64,622 students from 906 schools of the district have applied for the SSC examinations which will be conducted at 224 main centres and 621 sub-centres.

Box

Correction facility of pvt candidates

Those candidates who are not regular and applied as private candidates for the examinations can correct their details in the application form until March 10 and collect the registration certificate till March 12.

Box

Nearly 1.81 lakh students from 2,614 schools will take examinations at 623 main centres in the five districts of the division.

District-wise number of candidates and centres in Aurangabad division as follows;

District----------candidates----------main centres

Aurangabad--64,622-----------------224

Beed----------41,676------------------156

Jalna-----30,483-----------------------100

Parbhani--28,695----------------------93

Hingoli-----16,126-------------------53

Total---------1,81,602---------------623