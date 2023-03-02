SSC exams begin on smooth note; no copy case reported

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The SSC examinations began on a smooth note in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday.

More than 1.80 lakh students from 2,614 schools are taking examinations at 629 centres in the division.

According to MSBSHSE sources, no case of malpractice was reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli districts today in the examinations which continue until March 25.

The divisional office, education and revenue departments were alert today after malpractice cases were reported in the ongoing HSC examination. The office of the education department warned the centre chief of taking action if any case of malpractice was found.

The students took the first paper on the first language in the morning session today.

Meanwhile, there are 64,919 students are taking the examination at 227 centres in the district. The examinees reached 30 minutes before the commencement of the paper. The students were frisked before entry to the examinations hall. There was a tight police bandobast in the centres' premises to thwart any attempt of malpractice.

A total of 10 flying squads of District collector, 14 squads of chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad and six flying squads of Education Department.

The squads of Education officer M K Deshmukh and deputy director of education Anil Sable visited the different centres. Also, there are sitting squads at 169 to put a check on malpractice.

Box

2nd or 3rd languages paper today

The candidates will appear for the second or the third language paper in the first session on March 3.