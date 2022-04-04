SSC exams concluded smoothly

Aurangabad, April 4:

The SSC examinations were held smoothly in Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) for the first time after two years of Covid duration.

It may be noted that the students were worried about health and career in the first wave of Covid in 2020 and the second wave in 2021. This time around, the students were allotted a home centre and all the papers were conducted smoothly.

The first paper was of the first language held on March 15 while the students took the last paper of Geography subject on April 4. Some students organised a small feast in the schools to celebrate the occasion while others were busy chatting with their friends on the last of the 10th standard.

Many other students discussed their planning their summer vacation to visit their native place or grandmother’s house.

A total of 64,602 students from 906 schools of the strict took the examinations at 224 main centres and 619 sub-centres. A group of students told this newspaper that they are now stress-free as the SSC examinations which are one of the important phases of the career were completed.

Secretary of Aurangabad divisional of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education R P Patil said that the planning of centres was tough as each school was turned into a centre. “The examinations were held smoothly and this is a success of the State Board,” he added. Education officer (secondary) M K Deshmukh said that the examinations of SSC were conducted peacefully compared to HSC.