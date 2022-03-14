SSC exams to begin at 626 centres in A’bad division today; 1.85 L examinees in 5 districts

Aurangabad, March 14:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the SSC March/April 2022 examinations beginning across the State on March 15.

Around 1.85 lakh candidates will appear at 626 main centres and 1821 sub-centres in the division. A total of 63 custodians were appointed for the supply and distribution of confidential materials to the centres.

The MSBSHSE has done all the preparations including ensuring facilities and infrastructure at centres, setting up flying and sitting squads to make copy free examinations. The practical examinations were already completed during the last two weeks. The examinations will be organised in offline mode in the two shifts, teachers and examinees were asked to follow all Covid norms.

The district-wise number of candidates and main centres (in brackets) in the division are as follows; Aurangabad-65,953 candidates-(224 centres), Beed-42,412 (centres 156), Parbhani-29,616 (93), Jalna-31,128 (100) and Hingoli-16,325 (53).

--Papers on March 15: First language- Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi. Second or third language-German, French

--Papers on March 16: Second or third language-Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi (composite)