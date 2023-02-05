SSC hall ticket to be available from today

Aurangabad: The students of SSC will get their hall ticket online for February/March 2023 examination session in the afternoon of February 6.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced that the hall ticket for the SSC students would be available online at 3 pm on coming Monday. There will be 629 examination centres in the five districts of the Aurangabad division.

The schools which will have to take a printout of the hall ticket and make it available for the students with the headmaster's signature and stamp, were asked not to charge any fee for it.

The examinations will commence on March 3. The correction about subjects and medium in hall tickets can be done at the divisional office of the Board while schools can do corrections about photographs and signatures of the students on them.

After the correction, the schools will have to send a copy to the Board. If a student loses a hall ticket, another copy, with the remarks 'duplicate' in the red pen, should be given.

Box

No entry for latecomers in exam centres

The State Board which has allowed 10 minutes late entry at the centres found students misusing the facility. The MSBSHSE made it mandatory for the students to enter the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of a paper. It made clear that latecomers will not be given entry at the centre at any cost.

Box

1.80 L students to appear

More than 1.80 lakh students from 2,614 schools will appear for the examination at 629 centres of the five districts. The district-wise number of candidates are as follows; Aurangabad (64,593), Jalna (30,673), Parbhani (27,800), Hingoli (15,620) and Beed (41,521).