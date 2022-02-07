SSC, HSC students demand online exams

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

A group of SSC, HSC students staged an agitation in front of the district collector office on Monday demanding online examinations because of Covid situation.

The students also raised slogans against the State Government. Preparations for the practical test is underway.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the offline examination of secondary and higher secondary students at all the schools instead of selected centres to maintain physical distancing.

The agitators said that they were taught online for two years, so why not the examination should be conducted online.

“Life of students is important. Do not put our life at risk. The schools were reopened late. The syllabus in some schools and colleges is incomplete. Online teaching was done to avoid academic loss, but, it did not reach all the students. A student who was under stress because of a study ended his life. When teaching was done online, why not examination,” they said.

Arbaz Shaikh, Chetan Rajput, Shahb Hashmi, Sarang Soni, Qazi Ahsan, Romaan Khan, Mustafa Khan, Shaikh Arman and others were present.