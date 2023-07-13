SSC-HSC students to be felicitated on Aug 6

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lewa Patidar Mitra Mandal and Lewa Patidar Mahila Mandal will organise a programme at Saubhagya Mangal Karyalaya N-11, Hudco, on August 6 to felicitate the SSC and HSC passed students of 2023. Mandal president Balu Sarode said that a blood donation would also be held on the occasion. The students who obtained 60 per cent above marks should submit a Xerox copy of the mark sheet with Bhagwat Phalak (N-9 M2 CIDCO), Balwant Nemade (Jawahar Colony), Ashok Bade, Anil Bhangale and Usha Bhangale (Bajaj Nagar).