SSC result to be declared today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 1, 2023 07:15 PM 2023-06-01T19:15:02+5:30 2023-06-01T19:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of SSC ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of SSC online at 1 pm, on June 2.
More than 15.77 lakh students from the nine divisions including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Amravati, Latur, Kolhapur and Konkan, appeared for the February-March 2023 examinations between March 2 and 25.
Of them, 1.80 lakh candidates from 2,614 took the examinations at 629 centres in five districts of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. The State Board on Thursday said that the SSC result would be declared at 1 pm, on Friday.
Box
District-wise candidates in the division
The district-wise number of SSC candidates in the division is as follows;
District-------------------Candidates
Chh.Sambhajinagar--64,593
Beed-------------------41,521
Jalna-------------------27,8002
Parbhani--------------30,676
Hingoli----------------15,620
Box
Links to check results online
The MSBSHSE officially provided links to see the result online. The following are the links where students can check their results:
--www.mahresult.nic.in
--http://sscresult.mkcl.org
--https://ssc.mahresults.org.in
--https://hindi.news18.com/news/career/board-results-maharashtra-board
--https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/maharashtra-board-class-10th-result-2023
--http://mh10.abpmajha.com
Box
Printout of online result
All the appeared students can have access to subject-wise marks of the result and they can take its print-out through the link (www.mahresult.nic.in) while the secondary schools will get collective results on the link (www.mahahsscboard.in).Open in app