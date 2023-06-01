SSC result to be declared today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of SSC online at 1 pm, on June 2.

More than 15.77 lakh students from the nine divisions including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Amravati, Latur, Kolhapur and Konkan, appeared for the February-March 2023 examinations between March 2 and 25.

Of them, 1.80 lakh candidates from 2,614 took the examinations at 629 centres in five districts of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. The State Board on Thursday said that the SSC result would be declared at 1 pm, on Friday.

District-wise candidates in the division

The district-wise number of SSC candidates in the division is as follows;

District-------------------Candidates

Chh.Sambhajinagar--64,593

Beed-------------------41,521

Jalna-------------------27,8002

Parbhani--------------30,676

Hingoli----------------15,620

Links to check results online

The MSBSHSE officially provided links to see the result online. The following are the links where students can check their results:

--www.mahresult.nic.in

--http://sscresult.mkcl.org

--https://ssc.mahresults.org.in

--https://hindi.news18.com/news/career/board-results-maharashtra-board

--https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/maharashtra-board-class-10th-result-2023

--http://mh10.abpmajha.com

Printout of online result

All the appeared students can have access to subject-wise marks of the result and they can take its print-out through the link (www.mahresult.nic.in) while the secondary schools will get collective results on the link (www.mahahsscboard.in).