ST bus takes ailing passenger straight to GMCH

Aurangabad: The condition of a passenger traveling in Jalgaon-Aurangabad bus of ST corporation deteriorated. As soon as this matter was realized, the driver brought the bus directly to the Government Medical College and Hospital and the passenger was admitted for treatment.

The Jalgaon-Aurangabad bus was entering Aurangabad and heading towards Central Bus Stand. At this time the condition of one passenger deteriorated. Realizing this matter, the driver Madhukar Ghule and the conductor Ramesh Shejul brought the bus directly in front of the casualty department of the GMCH. Assistant traffic inspector Babasaheb Salunke rushed to the GMCH. The passengers were checked and treated as necessary.