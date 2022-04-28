ST buses in the district start with full capacity

All employees in the district report on work

Aurangabad, April 28:

The employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were given a deadline till April 22 to report for work. Most of the staff reported back on work, but 6,000 employees have not come to work across the State. In the Aurangabad division, however, all the employees are back on duty. The division consists of 901 drivers and 791 conductors.

There are a total of 2640 STs employees in the district. Out of this, 2620 employees showed up for work. The corporation informed that 20 employees are on leave. Action was taken against 116 employees in the Aurangabad division. These employees reported back on work by filing an appeal. On the other hand, the employees undergo medical examination after hearing before the divisional controller. They are also given refreshment training as they stay away from driving for a long time.

All staff present on duty

Nearly 100 per cent employees of Cidco and central bus stand in the city along with depots in the district came to work. The number of employees has increased. The number of buses have also increased, said depot manager Santosh Ghane.

Buses start in rural areas

Bus service is awaited for some villages in Aurangabad division. Preparations have been made to start bus service in rural areas with full capacity from May 1. Buses from Aurangabad to Gulbarga, Bijapur, Kolhapur, Mumbai and other cities have begun services. The number of buses running through the district has increased to 425, said Arun Sia, divisional controller.

How many buses in which depot:

Cidco bus stand - 90

Central Bus Stand - 144

Paithan - 62

Sillod - 58

Vaijapur - 53

Kannad - 45

Gangapur - 48

Soygaon - 36