ST corporation earns Rs 7.93 crore profit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division made a profit of Rs 7.93 crore during April to December 2023. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has created an identity as a profit making division. The vice president and managing director of the corporation Dr Madhav Kusekar has honored the officers and employees of the department through a letter written to the divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar on February 8.