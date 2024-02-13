ST corporation earns Rs 7.93 crore profit
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 13, 2024 10:40 PM2024-02-13T22:40:03+5:302024-02-13T22:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division made a profit of Rs 7.93 crore during April to December 2023. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has created an identity as a profit making division. The vice president and managing director of the corporation Dr Madhav Kusekar has honored the officers and employees of the department through a letter written to the divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar on February 8.