ST corporation preps up for the Pandharpur Yatra

Ashadhi Ekadashi falls on June 29: Senior citizens and women to get benefit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on June 29, holds immense significance for devotees heading to Pandharpur Yatra. To facilitate their pilgrimage, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced the release of 135 special buses from June 25 to July 4.

Notably, this year, devotees aged 75 and above will have the privilege of visiting the Vitthal temple free of cost, while women will receive a 50 percent discount on the fare.

In a bid to support those unable to undertake the journey to Pandharpur on foot, the ST corporation's special bus services have become a boon for devotees. The corporation has also introduced a scheme wherein senior citizens above 75 years of age can avail themselves of free travel facilities, allowing them to embark on their spiritual journey without financial burden.

Furthermore, the corporation has introduced a 50 percent discount on ticket prices for women across all bus services. This move has resulted in an increase in the number of women choosing to travel by ST buses.

135 buses released for Pandharpur

In total, 135 buses have been allocated for the Pandharpur Yatra, with the newly introduced semi luxury bus stationed at the central bus stand expected to provide further convenience to pilgrims.